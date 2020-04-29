Vernon “Darrell” Arthur, 74, of Elephant Butte, New Mexico died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Sierra Health Care Center. Darrell was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Irvin and Syble (Burk) Arthur.
Darrell was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army Aviation Branch as a Helicopter Crew Chief. He also had a long career in the Potash industry, working in Carlsbad for over 40 years.
Darrell was an avid fisherman, and along with his wife, Betty, they enjoyed many hours fishing and spent as much time on the lake as possible.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin Willis Arthur and Syble Cathleen Arthur.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 30 years, Betty I. Arthur; his son, Darrell Eugene Arthur and his wife, Linda; stepchildren: Marla Leary and her husband, Barry, and Kelli Paterson and her husband, David; eight grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and siblings: Dale Arthur and Vonnie Hunter.
The family would like to send a special thank you to all the staff at Sierra Health Care Center for the amazing care and love they gave.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
