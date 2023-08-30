David Armstrong, 72, a resident of Sierra County, New Mexico, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2023.
David was a loving husband, brother and friend, who will be greatly missed.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
