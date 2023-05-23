Magdalena Bustamante Armijo, 76, a lifelong resident of Sierra County passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Magdalena was born in Rodey, New Mexico to Juan M. and Trinidad (Villa) Bustamante and was one of 16 children! Magdalena was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, GG, Tia and friend. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her, knew she loved you back strongly and honestly. She was selfless, always putting everyone else’s needs before her own. Magdalena was a force of nature, a force to be reckoned with, wild at heart, and not afraid to give honest advice, though it always came with the best intentions. She was strongminded, strong willed, and maybe a little bit stubborn! It is these characteristics that made her such a unique and extraordinary person. Her passing will greatly affect and leave an emptiness with all her family.
Magdalena worked at Saint Anne’s Hospital (currently Sierra Vista Hospital), in T. or C., for 33 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed reading books, crocheting, gardening her flowers, and taking walks. She also enjoyed the occasional ride on the ATV with her husband Rudy. Magdalena’s favorite thing was when her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren came to visit on the weekend, or any occasion surrounded by family.
Magdalena is survived by her loving husband of almost 55 years, Louis Rudy Armijo; daughter, Andrea Armijo Trugon; granddaughter, Shaeni Katlain Trugon; great grandchildren: Mason Jeremiah Trugon and Eliyanah Trinity Trugon; siblings: Juana Maria Padilla, Ernestina “Tina” Garland, Veronica Sanchez, Theresa Armijo, Paul Bustamante (Jenny), Gabino Bustamante, Nicholas Bustamante (Dora), Juan Bustamante, Jr., Naploleon Bustamante (Shiela), and Ruperto Bustamante; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan M. Bustamante and Trinidad V. Bustamante; sisters: Ophelia Bustamante and Leola Gardner; brothers: Manuel Bustamante, Ventura Bustamante, and Concepcion Bustamante; father-in-law, Louis P. Armijo; mother-in-law, Josefa B. Armijo “Grandma Jo”; and sister-in-law: Neomi Armijo and Mary Lou Armijo; and brothers-in-law: Silas J. Armijo, Abel B. Armijo, Joe P. Sanchez, Alerico Padilla, and Ronnie Garland.
We will always remember the wonderful memorable times with her and our love for her is everlasting.
A Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., with a Rosary being recited at 6:00 P.M. Services will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial being held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. also at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as Casket bearers will be Mason J. Trugon, John R. Gardner, Rueben Bustamante, Joe P. Sanchez, Shonie Paul Garland, and Bobby Espinoza. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Alerico B. “Benny” Padilla, Dr. Gregorio D’Amour, Frankie Luchini and Jaime Sanders. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
