Benito (“Buzzy” to his family) Marcos Armijo passed away peacefully at his home in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico on January 26, 2022. Benny was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico to parents Benito and Isabel (nee Molina) Armijo on October 29, 1937, the oldest of three children.
He grew up in Santa Fe, NM and was educated at St. Michael’s High School. His formative years in school, as he liked to speak about, were filled with the best friendships possible. After school, he enlisted in the United States Army in Fort Bliss, Texas. Upon finishing his enlistment, he moved to Los Angeles in 1956, where he met and married Idell Lubin in 1962. He and his family moved from Los Angeles to San Rafael, CA in 1977 but moved back to Los Angeles in 1993 to take care of his mother-in-law. He recently moved back to his home state of New Mexico in 2017 after the love of his life, his wife Idell Armijo, passed away in Los Angeles.
He had too many hobbies to list but loved Art of all genres, Music, Dancing, Animals, Books and Cooking to name a few. His knowledge of Religious Studies was unsurpassed. He was a renowned master silver and turquoise jeweler. His jewelry was featured on the Oprah Winfrey show and was collected by many high-profile artists from James Taylor, Charlie Daniels, to Hank Williams Jr. His pieces can be seen on many album covers of top music groups and are highly collectable today. His incredible sense of humor was as well-known as his jewelry. He was simply the most generous man that one could ever imagine, always helping complete strangers he encountered along the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Idell (nee Lubin) Armijo; and sister, Betty Anne Compton. He leaves behind his daughter, Terra Armijo; sister, Pat Armijo-Dodson; brother-in-law, Michael “Mike” Compton; plus nieces and nephews living is various states in the country that absolutely worshipped him.
His humor and kindness infected everyone he met and to say he will be missed is beyond an understatement. The world has lost a legend, but heaven has gained a “Five Star” Angel.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T.or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
