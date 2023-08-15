Elfego “El” Armijo, 74, a resident of Lake Roberts, NM, passed away in Silver City on Friday, August 11, 2023. He was born on October 8, 1948, in Hot Springs, NM to Brigido “B.T.” and Rosalia (Garcia) Armijo. Elfego served in the Air Force during the Vietnam war. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology at Western University in Silver City. His many occupations include T. or C. Chief of Police, Dona Ana County Sherriff’s deputy and Fire Marshall, Safety Officer for the Quintana Mine, Dona Ana County, and Fort Bayard Medical Center, School Board Member for the T. or C. Municipal School District, and was owner and operator of Broadway General Janitorial Services in T. or C. He retired from Grant County Central Dispatch. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW in Truth or Consequences.
El was an avid Washington Redskins fan, college softball fan, and Little League World Series baseball fan. He was a baseball coach when his children were growing up and was a diehard fan of all sports his children and grandchildren participated in. His greatest pride was his family of whom he was very loyal to. Hunting, fishing, camping, and cooking were a few of his favorite things to do. He made friends everywhere he went. He loved going to the casino. He was good at giving everyone a hard time and keeping us all on our toes. He enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. Always willing to lend a helping hand. Home at Lake Roberts was his favorite place to be. Riding his side by side around the neighborhood with his dogs. He was always outdoors doing yardwork for the entire neighborhood.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary Jane Armijo; children – Eugene Armijo, Yvonne Armijo, Angela Armijo, and Robert Ortega; grandchildren – Robert Ortega II (Latoucha), Dustin Armijo (Alicia), Jarrod Crespin, Delicia Lopez (Carlos), and Raiden Ortega; great-grandchildren – Aiden Armijo, Robert Ortega III, and Rozalia Honey Lopez; siblings – Mary Agnes Aguilera, Charles Armijo, Phillip Sedillo (Virginia), Ricky Sedillo (Angie), Doris Terrazas (Jackie), and, Alfred Sedillo (Mary Ann); and many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews, and, great, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pete and Adela Garcia; parents, Brigido and Rosalia Armijo, uncles – Toby Garcia and Diego Garcia; aunt, Carolina Padilla; great-grandson, Dakota Jackson Armijo; parents-in-law, Hermilo and Helen Sedillo; and cousin, Maria Alvita Dominguez.
The prayer vigil and holy rosary will be held at Terrazas Funeral Chapels on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. with Deacon Bill Holguin and Ricky Sedillo reciting. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 9:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Church with Father Martin Okonkwo officiating. Concluding service and interment will follow at Fort Bayard National Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers are Dustin Armijo, Jarrod Crespin, Raiden Ortega, Delicia Lopez, Robert Ortega, and Ricky Sedillo.
Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels “Trusted care for the ones you love” ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
