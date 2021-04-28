Eloy D. Armijo “Pookie”, 59, a resident of Truth or Consequences passed away peacefully Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Albuquerque, NM. Eloy was born in Truth or Consequences, NM on November 2, 1961 to Alfredo (Telles) Armijo and Lola Pacheco. He was a proud member of the Army National Guard from 1978- 1999 retiring after his 20-year service. He attended WNMU and then NMSU to reach his goal of obtaining his Bachelor of Science-Geography in May of 2010. Through the years he has worked for the Bureau of Reclamation, Leacom Cable, Post-Newsweek, City of T. or C. 1994-1998, and Sierra County 1998-2021. From 1986-1994 he lived in Rio Rancho NM, where he discovered his love for Mariachi, music playing in multiple conferences. He also enjoyed playing racquetball. He loved music, and his time playing with the Silver Bullet Band at the Pineknot Saloon. He was always up for a good jam session with Tudy. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, daughter, and friends, living his life to the fullest with the ones he loved.
He was the life of the party and a jack of all trades, a devoted family man and public servant. He was the youngest of his siblings - Viola, Lydia, Gene, Olga, Lucy and Dolly. He loved his parents, Alfred and Lola, and missed them dearly. Eloy loved to cook on his disco making his famous green chile cheeseburgers for Angela and bacon for Elaine, and his amazing Machaca. He would never shy away to tell anyone how to make their nachos, and when he got them, it would always be “It’ll do”. He loved to make chile rellenos, Lola’s red chile and roast his green chile. Always up for anything and any adventure, he always loved exploring and learning everything. Never knew a stranger and always willing to give a helping hand. The jokester, sentimental and loving man. Always looking to lift people up and encourage their dreams and goals. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Elaine “Lala” Chavez, partner of 44 years; his daughter, Angela “Bebe”; his siblings Lydia Torres, Gene Armijo, Olga Armijo, as well as, his wife’s siblings – Joann (Lorenzo) Gonzalez, Patsy (Tudy) Romero, Linda (Jim) Knull, Eloy (Katie) Chavez, Freda (Jerry) Wightman, and Donna (Marvin) Weddle; and his extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lola; his siblings - Viola Lockhardt, Lucy Lamson, Dolly Hidalgo, and Richard Chavez; and by his fur babies - Simba, Chief and Silver Bullet.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Hot Springs Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers will be Tudy Romero Sr., Tudy Romero Jr., Ricky Armijo, Jason Garcia, Bobby Tarín, and George “Slicks” Chavez. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Pat Monson, Edmund Widner, Marvin Weddle and Cris Armijo.
Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free,
I’m following the path God laid for me.
I took His hand when I heard Him call,
I turned my back and left it all.
I could not stay another day, to laugh,
To love, to work or play.
Tasks undone must stay that way
I’ve found that peace at the close of the day.
If parting has left a void,
Then fill it with remembered joy.
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,
Ah, yes, these things I too will miss.
Be not burdened with times of sorrow
I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow.
My life’s been full, I savoured much
Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch.
Perhaps my time seemed all too brief,
Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief.
Lift up your hearts and share with me,
God wants me now, He set me free.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
