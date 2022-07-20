Willie B. Armijo, our daddy, peacefully finished his life on Earth Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born as Jose Armijo on December 16,1921 in Las Palomas, New Mexico. Later changing his name to Willie B. Armijo.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Gloria Torres Armijo; his parents: Merejildo and Rosarita Armijo; an infant daughter, Lucia Ann Armijo; and bothers: Merejildo and Horacio. He is survived by his children: Patricia, Nadine, Elizabeth, Sheri, and Stephen; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
After serving in WWII he was a successful businessman running his own bar, liquor store and mobile home park with his wife, Gloria.
Services will be held for both our mom and dad on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at The Veterans Memorial Park Columbarium in Truth or Consequences. Followed by a reception at the T. or C. Civic Center.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
