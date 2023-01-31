ApodacaArthurNSP.jpg

Arthur Camilo Apodaca, born September 27, 1957 to Clara and Wash Apodaca and died January 16, 2023. A lifelong resident of T. or C., Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Adrian Apodaca. Survived by brother, Gilbert A. Apodaca; sister, Maxine (Les) Embrey; half-brother, Michael Apodaca, nephews and niece, great nephews and great nieces. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Donna Apodaca, and stepson, Shannon. He was loved by many other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.  Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575/894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com

