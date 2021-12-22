Manuel Armijo Apodaca, 87 born July 13th, 1934, in Las Palomas NM passed away at home on Monday December 20th, 2021, in Cuchillo, NM.
Manuel Joined the Army June 25th, 1954, to June 6th, 1956. After returning home he married the love of his life Margarita Miranda and had two children David A. Apodaca and Berna Parsons.
He received a bachelor’s degree in Education and proudly taught students for many years.
After teaching, he began his lifelong dream of farming and raising cattle.
He is survived by his son David (Brandy) Apodaca, Berna (Tony) Parsons, His grandchildren Shannon (Andy) Wacaster, Amanda, Michael, Brittany (Alex) Carina and Ambrose Apodaca. Four great grandchildren and his brother Don (Allysn) Apodaca. Also, other nieces and family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jesus M. Apodaca and Rufina Chavez, a brother and two sisters and grandson Eric Apodaca.
The viewing begins at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Rosary will begin at 1:30 pm, Mass at 2:00 with burial to follow at Las Palomas Cemetery.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
