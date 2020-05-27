Margarita “Maggie” Miranda Apodaca, 86, from Cuchillo, New Mexico, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Maggie was born April 1st, 1934 in Chloride, NM to Vivian and Mercedes Miranda.
She was a nurse's aide and caregiver for many years. Her greatest joy was bringing her family and friends together with her delicious home-cooked meals. She also enjoyed being outside gardening.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Manuel Apodaca; her children: David (Brandy) Apodaca and Berna (Tony) Parsons; her grandchildren: Shannon (Andy) Wacaster, Amanda (Jason), Michael (Hayley), Brittany (Alex), and Carina and Ambrose Apodaca: eight great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Don (Allysn J) Apodaca; her sister, Katie (Rudy) Rodriguez; and many more loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Mercedes Miranda; her sisters, Libby Luna, Josie Baca and Helen Terrazas; and a grandson; Eric Apodaca.
A Viewing was held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Rosary was observed at 10:30 a.m., and Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m., also at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Burial followed at Las Palomas Cemetery.
Arrangements were by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
