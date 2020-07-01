Dora S. Apodaca, 88, a lifelong resident of Sierra County, returned to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
The family will be holding private services due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, but asks that everyone who knew and loved Dora to please join them in praying a Rosary in Dora’s honor from the comfort of your own home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Anyone is welcome to stop by Kirikos Family Funeral Home to sign the register book, leave a card for the family, and pick up a memorial folder anytime this week.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.