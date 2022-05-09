We lost a beautiful strong lady when Jeannie Anglin, 65, sadly passed away December 9, 2021. She was a wonderful wife, mom, and Meme, who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the Cuchillo community. She left behind a Loving Husband, her best friends, Johnny Anglin and son, Jody Anglin. Oldest daughter Jessie Hoskins married to Ron Hoskins and their sons, Brenden Anglin with Fiancé Kali Clark, and Ty Hoskins. Youngest daughter, Joannie Rainy married to David Rainy and their daughters, Michael Jeffers married to Shane Jeffers and their daughter, Harper Jeffers (great granddaughter). Cody Rainy and Fiancé Mackenzie Griego. Meme loved time with her family, hunting, and fishing. She loved all her grandchildren with every beat of her heart (they were her world). She was very loved and will be missed terribly. The service will be held in Jeannie's honor at 10:30 am on May 14, 2022 at the Gran Quivira Church in Mountainair, New Mexico. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register is available at www.noblin.com.
