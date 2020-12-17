Ora Frances Anderson, or Fran as she liked to be called, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020 at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home after being struck down with COVID-19. The staff did everything to make her comfortable and her husband was by her side when she passed. She was born on August 3, 1937 to Irene (Thurman) Harland and Stanley Harland in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Her family moved to Farmington, New Mexico where she met and married her husband, Amos Anderson in 1953. She received her AA degree from San Juan Community College in Farmington.
Fran loved her job as a housewife and mother and was excellent at both. Her hobbies included sewing, drawing and painting. She loved to listen to and sing classic country music.
Family was everything to Fran and she loved them dearly. She is survived by her husband, Amos; children: Greg Anderson and wife Pam and Leslie Kelley and husband Mike; grandchildren: Jered, Somer, Michael, Ashley, Noah, Ireland and Hannah; and great-grandchildren: Mark, Autumn, Jake, Finn, Cian and Braylee.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Irene and Stanley Harland; siblings: Wanda, Butch, Jerry, Thurman and Charles; and her oldest son, Robert Anderson.
Cremation has taken place and Fran will be laid to rest in Farmington, NM at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.