Gerald K. Anderson, 78, of Kalamazoo, passed away, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Born on May 16, 1942 in San Diego California, to Theodore (Nadine) Anderson.
Gerald is survived by his partner of 15 years Debbie Harding, Daughters, Sherry Anderson, Susan McNutt and Shawna Hays. Also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gerald graduated from Chula Vista High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1964-1968. He then worked as a manager at Coca-Cola for 32 years before retiring.
Cremation has taken place per Gerald's wishes. He will be laid to rest in Miramar National Cemetery in California at a later date.
