Anna Maurine Anderson, 94, was called to heaven on May 19, 2021. Anna was the oldest of two daughters born to Loyad Wiley and Lola Peterson Wiley. She was born on March 21, 1927 in El Paso, Texas. Anna married the “love of her life” Olan Anderson and enjoyed her life farming in Animas, NM and Garfield, NM until their retirement in 2001 when they moved to Las Cruces, NM. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Olan Anderson; her sister Jean Dickson; her son Loyad Anderson; and her daughter Carol Anderson. She is survived by her grandchildren Jennifer Banks, Randy Edge, Bethanie Tillery, Ashley Anderson, Zachary Anderson, and Seth Anderson along with many loving great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, May 29 th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 2915 E. Idaho. Ave in Las Cruces, NM. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Hatch, NM. In lieu of flowers, Anna requested donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Welfare Fund. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca’s Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for “Veterans and Family Memorial Care.” For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
