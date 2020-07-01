George A. Amin, 89, passed peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on June 29, 2020. Born November 28, 1930 in Glendale, Arizona, he was the son of the late Fred G. and Labebe (Merhege) Amin.
George served honorably in the U.S. Military in the Korean War (1951-1953). He was a respected businessman, and shared ownership with his brothers (Joe, John, Fred and Carl) in Amin’s Department Store (1932-2001) and Amin’s Home Furnishings (1980-2019) – spanning two generations and over 80-years of service-focused business in the communities of Hot Springs and Lordsburg, NM.
In 1958 he expanded the family business by opening a second department store in Lordsburg, which remained a community fixture until 1982. George was always of a humble and happy nature, he never knew a stranger, he had a keen sense of humor and quick wit – and he always had a colorful, funny story to share. He will be remembered and revered for many things, but most especially as a beloved and respected husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and businessman.
George is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Geri, of the home; his son, Michael (Julie); daughter, Martha; step-son, Tim Smith, step-grandchildren, Rebecca Smith, Krista Smith, Corey (Mandy), Joshua and Amelia Barela; great step-grandchildren, Shane and Jaicee Mercado; his brothers, John Amin and Carl Amin (B.J.); sister, Martha Smith; brother-in law, Charlie G. Davis (Angelina); nieces: Pam Bauer (Dwayne), Trish Janos (Steve), Kathy Amin, Helen Griffith (Geoff), Heidi Tarr (Matt), Carla Gressman and Laura Garcia (Jerry); nephews: David Amin (Lena), Gifford Davis (Julie) and Curt Russell; and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in passing by his father, Fred; mother, Labebe; brother, Joe Amin; sister, Florence Cecil; sister, Joan Lett; brother, Fred Amin and sister-in-law, Carline Russell.
A special thank you to Ambercare Hospice, and most especially to Susan Montgomery for her loving care and compassion. And finally, a heartfelt thank you to the Amin, Bauer, Janos and Montgomery families for all of their love and support.
A graveside celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 7,2020 at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery, Truth or Consequences, NM.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. and Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
