Gary Allen, 72, of Elephant Butte, New Mexico passed away on April 18, 2023. He is survived by his daughters, Dawn Ross (partner, Neil) of Los Lunas, NM and Shanna Platow (fiancé, Craig) of Rio Rancho, NM along with his grandchildren, Joshua Ross (fiancé, Shelbi) and Kerstyn Ross. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Norma Jean Allen and sister, Sharon Pacheco.
Gary Dean Allen was born October 24, 1950, in Carlsbad, NM, was raised in Ft. Sumner, attended NM State University, then entered the field of geotechnical engineering where he traveled the country as a consultant and project manager. He was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug in the 90’s and discovered success in the oil fields of West Texas. His girls brought him back to NM where he found a new passion in repairing personal watercraft and he eventually relocated to Elephant Butte. In retirement, Gary enjoyed his time as a member of The Friends of the Butte and as a member, then officer, in the Rio Vaqueros Gun Club where his enthusiasm for firearms was nurtured. His best days were spent at the lake and ended with family and friends around a campfire, his dog and cherished companion, Smoke, by his side.
Dad asked that in lieu of a formal service and flowers, contributions be made to a cause close to his heart. Please make your donation of any amount payable to: Canton Independent School District, “Wyatt Brey, Heart of a Champion” in the memo line and mail to: Canton Administration Office, 1045 South Buffalo, Canton, TX, 75103.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
