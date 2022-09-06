Marcia Louise Allen, 75, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022 at Sierra Health Care Center. Marcia was born in Gresham, OR, just outside of Portland, to Aubrey and Esther (Harris) Allen. She was the last of 5 children, all of whom were raised with the help of their uncle Virgil, who was like a father to them.
Marcia graduated from Gresham High School in 1963, where she was a cheerleader. She attended two years of college before taking a job with Bell Systems. While working with the Bell Company and its conglomerates, Marcia was able to travel around the county, helping examine towns to lay new land lines. She worked as a mid-level manager for many years and retired as a Programmer.
During her retirement, she learned massage therapy. She was able to travel extensively, visiting friends all around the country. It was during these travels, she met up with her friend, Erma, in a little town called Truth or Consequences. Marcia later moved to T. or C. to see what life there could offer. It was there she met her husband, John C. Wheeler, and the two were married in Las Cruces by a Catholic Priest on November 6, 2016.
Marcia is survived by her loving husband, John C. Wheeler; son- Sean Lasher and wife, Kelli of Colorado; and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Lasher; siblings- Joyce, Charlotte, Gwynn and Floyd.
Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
