Edward D. Adkins, 62, of Truth of Consequences, NM passed peacefully to be with his Savior
and Lord Jesus on the morning of August 3, 2022. After a long and difficult battle, Ed
succumbed to complications from cancer treatments.
Ed was born in Jefferson, Iowa on March 10, 1960. As a child, Ed’s family moved all around
Iowa and he lived in cities including Fort Dodge, Storm Lake, Ames, Story City, Adel, and
Cedar Falls. Ultimately, Ed graduated from Jefferson High School in Rockford, Illinois. He
graduated from Rock Valley College with a self-directed associates degree in marketing and
business. Ed had a keen mind for innovation which served him well in his long career working in
international machine design and manufacturing. Among others, Ed worked for John S. Barnes,
Michael's Machine, GKI, Milescraft. Ed was also the inventor and owner of the very popular
Centipede SawHorse which is being sold around the globe. Ed finally retired from Affinity Tool
Works, in March 2021.
Ed’s true legacy was found in his devotion to people battling alcohol and drug addictions. He
immersed himself in this work in Rockford, IL and most recently in Truth or Consequences,
NM. Ed was a trusted servant for his 12 Step recovery groups, Vaya Con Dios, Men's
Meditation Group in Truth or Consequences, NM. By the Grace of God, Ed had 29 years of
continuous sobriety.
Ed dedicated his life to Christ in September of 2020 and dove headlong into getting to
personally know his Savior and making great the name of Jesus Christ. Ed had wonderful circles
of friendships. He was a dedicated church family member of “The Church at the Butte” in
Elephant Butte where he frequently volunteered for the Shepherd's Closet food pantry.
Ed’s laugh, his love for life and his positive can-do attitude will be greatly missed…not to
mention his love for outdoor activities like hunting morel mushrooms, hiking, kayaking, and
fishing. We love you, Ed! We miss you dearly and we look forward to meeting up with you
again in eternity with Jesus.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kathy; their son, Dominic (Beth) Sartino; and his
brother, Chuck (Jocelyn) Adkins. Ed is predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Margaret and
Larry Gierhart, and his sister, Pam (Tom) Lewis.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 3:00-6:00 P.M., at Kirikos Family
Funeral Home in Truth or Consequences, NM. The Memorial Service will be held on Friday,
August 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., at The Church at the Butte with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to “The Alano Club of Truth or Consequences”. A
location has been purchased and funds are being sought to build a new facility as this is a big
part of Ed's legacy. Please contribute any gifts to the GoFundMe page found here:
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, & Sierra Crematory, LLC. 303 N.
Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.