Doris Deane Howe Adams, passed away on August 3, 2022 at her home in Truth or Consequences. She was born on May 1, 1930 in Hot Springs, NM, to Dora and Leroy Howe, at the boarding house on Broadway which is now the location of Sprouts. Doris Street in Williamsburg was named for her. She was educated in the Hot Springs school system and graduated from NMSU in Las Cruces. There she met Eldridge Adams, a computer engineer whom she married in 1953. She taught school in Las Cruces before moving to Los Angeles, California where her children Beverly and Eldridge were born. In 2001, she returned home to Truth or Consequences with her daughter. Upon her return, she was well known as a voracious and active gardener serving on the board of the Sunshine Valley Garden Club, as well as serving on the board of directors of the Geronimo Hot Springs Museum. She also served as a mediator on the board of Rio Bravo FineArt from 2004 to 2007 and arranged tours and contributed many floral displays to the gallery. But her true value to the community and indeed, to the world around her, was in her consistent dignity and grace. She was loving and kind to all, and that love was returned by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, both named Eldridge. She is survived by her brother, Delmas Howe; and her daughter, Beverly Adams. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
