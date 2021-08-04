Donna Pendergrass Nowlin, 85, of Ruidoso, New Mexico passed away in Midland, Texas on August 2, 2021. She was born on February 2, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan.
Donna is survived by her children: Gary Jewell and wife Nancy, Jim Jewell and Benji, Jayne Heppler and husband Mark, Patci Lewis and husband Rick; brother Wayne Negley; 12 grandchildren: Jennifer, Jenette, Brittany, Matt, Greg, Jesse, Monte, Rhiley, Chris, Randall, Jason, Bryleigh; 24 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband Jack Nowlin, son Jerry Jewell, parents Joseph Wayne Negley and Louise Gouley Negley, brothers Stan and Virgil Boehm, sister-in-law Joyce Negley, and granddaughter Anna.
Donna loved her kids, grandchildren, family, and friends. She earned the respect of those around her, especially her family. She was an excellent cook and loved to bring everyone together over a good meal – or two! And she loved the mountains. When she retired from a successful career in banking while living in Truth or Consequences, NM, she moved to Ruidoso, where family and friends often came to visit. There she married Jack, and they enjoyed going to horse races, dancing, and traveling. Donna will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online Condolences may be made at www.nowelch.com.
