The allegations written against the Davos elites in the May 27 Sierra County Sentinel are without any evidence or proof. No cover of law in any jurisdiction in America would even consider prima facia evidence even existed.
Social media and conspiracy theories represent the real crime. Frankly, making people believe what is not true, this is dangerous as well especially when people act on disinformation. Consider the Salem Witch Trials, were facts of truth of any value?
Problems in the law roughly fall into two groups. The first is about problems internal to law and legislation systems, as such, these include legal rules and conditions under which they can be said to exist. Judge Roy Bean; “all the law west of the Pecos,” tried horse thieves on the porch or his saloon in Langtry, TX. Possession of a stolen horse was evidence of a crime. No one could be tried simply by saying “x is a horse thief.” We cannot say the group at Davos are all engaged in a nefarious plot on speculation. The evidence the letter of May 27 points is disconnected not only by time and physical space- and who actually perpetrated the crime?
Since law is not universal and different countries and even U.S. states have different laws what jurisdiction avoid the alleged criminal at Davos be tried in? Saying to “lock people up” on social misinformation-disinformation theory would make us worse than the Taliban. The Taliban would be happy to lock us all up, so would Putin and other rogue state governments. Why write such nonsense and even publish it in your newspaper?
We all need to do some ethical self-cultivation. Speak on certainty to what you know to be true a priori. No one will dispute or question such as “we know rain is needed to fill our reservoirs,” or one can point to a tree and say, “this is a ponderosa pine.” Some ideas or methods are disputed. Is one burger chain superior to another?
No one is going to arrest anyone for choosing a green pea over a string bean. The absurdity lies in assumptions, media driven, that questions all empirical experience that does not happen to our own.
s/Stephen Blunt
(no address provided)
Sierra County, NM
[Editor’s Note: The opinion debated is from a letter to the editor, which expressed the individual’s personal opinion and is not necessarily the views of the Sierra County Sentinel.]
