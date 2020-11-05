Military veterans in Sierra County, would you like to improve the benefits due you? State Representative Rebecca Dow is working on assisting veterans to do just that.
Join the Zoom Meeting on Veterans’ Day, moderated by Randall Aragon, retired Lieutenant Colonel and Truth or Consequences City Commissioner.
To receive the “hot-link” to attend this Zoom meeting on Wednesday, November 11 at 5:00 p.m., send an email to raragon1257@gmail.com no later than November 9.
