NM youth have the chance to apply by March 22 to join the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Conservation Officers on a guided turkey hunt near Reserve, New Mexico.
Applicants must be between the ages of 10 to 17 on the day of the hunt, must be new to the hunting sports, or new to turkey hunting. A parent or guardian must accompany the youth on the hunt. All participants must have successfully passed a certified Hunter Education course, and must have prior experience handling a shotgun. Each hunter will need to own a shotgun, or the Department of Game and Fish will provide one along with ammunition.
Before the hunt, participants will pattern their shotguns and hear presentations by Conservation Officers and volunteers with New Mexico Outdoor Adventure. Instruction on field dressing will be included.
There is no charge for participants.
Print the applicationand mail it to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Las Cruces Office, Attn: Officer Clovis Rivera, 2715 Northrise Dr.,
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88011
Applications can also be e-mailed to clovis.rivera@state.nm.us.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on March 22.
New Mexico Outdoor Adventure is a contract partner with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish providing hunting and fishing camps. They will be providing meals from dinner on Friday through lunch on Sunday.
