More than 100 youth from across New Mexico took part in the New Mexico Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) earlier this month at the Whittington Center near Raton, displaying ethical-hunting and firearm-safety skills they learned from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish’s hunter education courses. 

“The YHEC is the culmination of what the participants have learned from participating in and passing a hunter education course,” said Jennifer Morgan, hunter education coordinator for the department. 

