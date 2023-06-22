Girl & Fish w-team .tiff

Over two full days, June 17 and 18, a bevy of young anglers hailing from all points across the state and region converged at Elephant Butte Lake to compete in the 45th Annual Junior Open Fishing Tournament. This annual event is hosted by the local Elephant Butte Bass Anglers (EBBA) very year on Father’s Day weekend. 

The young participants were divided into three divisions, which were determined by the most recent grade level each had completed. Following a mandatory meeting Friday evening, the eager anglers and their boat captains struck out early Saturday morning for the first round of fishing. Finishing up in time for a noon weigh-in at the Dam Site Marina, the youngsters were then treated to a traditional cookout at the Elephant Butte Community Center. Sunday morning saw the crews return for the second round of fishing. After completing a final weigh-in, the registered contestants enjoyed a brief respite, before gathering again at the Elephant Butte Community Center for this year’s awards ceremony.

