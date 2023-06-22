Over two full days, June 17 and 18, a bevy of young anglers hailing from all points across the state and region converged at Elephant Butte Lake to compete in the 45th Annual Junior Open Fishing Tournament. This annual event is hosted by the local Elephant Butte Bass Anglers (EBBA) very year on Father’s Day weekend.
The young participants were divided into three divisions, which were determined by the most recent grade level each had completed. Following a mandatory meeting Friday evening, the eager anglers and their boat captains struck out early Saturday morning for the first round of fishing. Finishing up in time for a noon weigh-in at the Dam Site Marina, the youngsters were then treated to a traditional cookout at the Elephant Butte Community Center. Sunday morning saw the crews return for the second round of fishing. After completing a final weigh-in, the registered contestants enjoyed a brief respite, before gathering again at the Elephant Butte Community Center for this year’s awards ceremony.
After all the fishing was done, the following individuals were recognized as this year’s winners.
•Division-One (pre K thru third grade) was dominated by the Wehrs boys of Truth or Consequences. Trace Wehrs captured First Place honors, while Drew Wehrs took Second Place, and Brooks Wehrs walked away with the Third Place trophy.
•Division-Two results (grades 4-7) saw Isiah Madril of Alamogordo take home First Place, Mattox Silva of Las Cruses capture Second Place, and Brodie Hinkle of Alamogordo win the division’s third place honors.
•Division-Three (grades 8-12) angler Brandon Smith of Albuquerque earned First Place honors, Sofi Carreon of Las Cruses captured Second Place, and Sami Schiffman traveled back home to Albuquerque with the Third Place trophy.
•The Big Fish for this year’s contest was a 2.71 pound largemouth bass caught by Brandon Smith.
•The event’s smallest fish was caught by Cooper Gustafson with the weight of .32 pound.
The EBBA members hope all the contestants enjoyed the fishing on Elephant Butte Lake, as well as the Saturday afternoon cook-out. The EBBA would also like to extend a big Thank You to Randle Bell for managing the contestant send-off both mornings and a GIANT Thank You to both Tawny Bell and Rose McIlrath for overseeing the registration and weigh-in. Club members further express a very special Thank You to Division-Three competitor Sofi Carreon for sharing a beautiful rendition of Our National Anthem at the send-off.
The annual Junior Open Fishing Tournament could not happen without the generous support and assistance from a host of local businesses. For helping to make this year’s event a true success, members of the EBBA would like to formally express their appreciation to Cabela’s (El Paso), Marina Motel (Elephant Butte), State Farm Insurance (T-or-C), Twice the Ice (T-or-C), Steve Bell Construction (Elephant Butte), Coast to Coast Carports and Buildings (T-or-C), Casa Taco (Elephant Butte), Silverado Enterprises (Albuquerque), Bud’s Bait Shop (Elephant Butte), S-T Bait Tackle Marine (Alamogordo), Butte General Store (Elephant Butte), and Justin Allan Kid’s Fishing (Albuquerque).
