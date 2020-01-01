Assembling a surprise gathering at Truth or Consequences’s main Post Office Tuesday, December 31, coworkers, customers and friends of Yoshie Dumont celebrated her completion of 31 years with the postal service, as well as the formal beginning of a well-deserved retirement. Over the past three decades, residents of the city have become accustomed to Yoshie’s heartfelt greetings and cheerful demeanor, as she daily made rounds through the community, attending to her duties as a postal carrier. Last year, post office authorities recognized her long and diligent service, honoring Yoshie as a member of the service’s “Million Mile” club, awarded for those who eclipse a million mile mark in delivering mail along their appointed rounds. Yoshie’s friends and coworkers joined in applauding her arrival at the finish line of her postal career, sharing in a buffet lunch and a chance to extend their best wishes. In honor of her many years with the T-or-C post office, staff members and friends signed and presented Yoshie with two cheerful caricatures (inset), depicting her in postal garb and happily skipping into her retirement years.            

