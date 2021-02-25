We’re getting close, Tiger sports fans, getting so very close. Getting close, that is, to Tiger sports starting up again, after a hiatus of nearly a full year. That’s right, first up will be volleyball, cross country, football and soccer. So, let’s pull up a seat here in the Den and talk.
Here’s the thing though, according to the most recent NMAA Participation Guidelines, there will be no fan attendance allowed. Or as they put it, “Spectators are prohibited from practices and competitive play. Only teams and essential meet personnel permitted.” Now, before you start screaming at the NMAA, please realize, they are working with their hands tied. These are restrictions at the statewide level, from the Governor’s Office and PED. In fact, if we have learned anything it’s that even though there are now games, matches and meets scheduled, nothing is ever certain. In fact, until that opening kickoff in Tiger Stadium happens, until that first volleyball serve in the Den is launched, I’m marking everything on my calendar as “probably.”
In fact… yet again, since we pulled up a piece of bench and started talking just now, there have already been not one, but three changes in how thing are set up.
Here’s a bit of sunshine amidst the clouds. Plans are in the works to televise and broadcast on the radio all Tiger football games, and home varsity Tiger Volleyball matches. This courtesy of KCHS Radio, teaming up with famed Tiger sports broadcaster and announcer, Paul Tooley, of Turbo Design. With how fluid the situation is right now, with scheduling and everything else, I can’t tell you exactly what this all will look like. But then, what else is uncertain just now? Almost everything, that’s what.
Will it be as fun and satisfying, watching our Tigers on the small screen instead of live and in person? Well no, we are still hoping, even praying that we will be able to take a seat under the Friday night lights in Tiger Stadium and in the stands above the hardwood of the Den and watch our favorite’s, our Tigers, live and in person when they are out there competing.
So alright. This coming week we should see Tiger Volleyball start up. Our Tiger girls will be competing again, at long last. They have a season mapped out. Please remember, that all this is subject to change, and we likely WILL see a few changes. By this time next week, they are supposed to have had two matches, both varsity and JV. That’s two stands defending the Den before they go out on the road, not this weekend but next. We’re expecting word on Tiger football at almost any moment.
Okay. Now this is just for you Tiger Athletes. Yeah, there might be one or two of you actually reading this. Everyone else, just skip ahead to the police reports or some other page in the paper.
Attention all Tiger Athletes! Last time we got together here, we talked a wee bit about the difference between a good athlete and a great one. Now, let’s spend a couple minutes talking about what makes a great Tiger athlete leader, not just a good one. Many times the leaders are the team’s captains, sometimes they are just a Tiger who has fallen into that role.
Here’s a couple things. A good leader wants their team to be the best. A great leader, of course wants that too. But a great Tiger leader knows that for a team to be the best it can be, each member of the team is essential, so the great leader does everything they can to help every one of their teammates to excel. A great leader is one who makes sure every teammate knows that they are an important part of the team.
Sometimes, in the locker room or at a team meeting, an athlete team leader has to deliver some criticism, or call out a teammate or teammates. A great leader always starts with calling out himself or herself first, revealing and talking about what THEY need to do to improve, what THEY need to do better, and then and only then, calling out others on the team. A great leader does most of their leading from the field or court of competition. A great leader leads with humility and by example. But a great leader is also the one who works the hardest in practice, takes on the extra work, does the extra little things. A great leader encourages every teammate and makes sure the rookies and freshmen feel included. Tiger athletes, Tiger leaders and Tiger teams are all about doing what it takes to be great. Why? Because they are Tigers. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
