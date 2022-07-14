The Truth or Consequences Police Department arrested a female subject for concealing her identity.
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, just before 1 p.m., Officers responded to Walmart reference a third party call complaining that a male subject was assaulting a female subject. Officers made contact with the involved parties and there was no evidence to support the assault complaint.
During the investigation, Officers learned Stephanie Trejo, 45, of Caballo, had an outstanding warrant. Trejo reportedly concealed her identity to Officers when they initially contacted her.
She was eventually identified and arrested on the outstanding warrant and a misdemeanor charge of concealing identity.
