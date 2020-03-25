Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, March 23, Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority received a 911 call reporting an injured hiker on Turtleback Mountain.
According to incident commander, Zach Armijo, a couple that had recently moved to the area was hiking Turtleback Mountain. They were evidently near the “turtle” on the mountain when the woman broke her ankle.
Officials with State Parks, Elephant Butte Fire, Las Palomas Fire, Truth or Consequences Fire, Sierra Vista Hospital EMS, as well as two search and rescue groups out of Las Cruces worked to rescue the woman, said to be in her 50s, off the mountain.
Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Jeffers, along with county employee, Ernie Armijo, had traveled up the back side of the mountain and were able to get due east of the couple late Monday evening. From there they hiked around the mountain and reached the hikers around 9:30 p.m.
Search and rescue personnel also hiked up the trail, and after determining that air support was not able to assist, rescuers used a stokes-basket with a wheel and transported the woman down the main trail just before 1 a.m.
The woman was eventually transported to Sierra Vista Hospital by ambulance around 5:30 Tuesday morning.
