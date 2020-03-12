Truth or Consequences police initially stopped a 42-year-old woman for not having her license plate lit, but ended up arresting her on drug charges and more.
Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, Officers Carrillo and Maldonado stopped Melissa McMahon of Truth or Consequences in a silver Oldsmobile. Evidently unaware of the state law requiring the license plate to be lit, police say McMahon searched for her insurance and registration in the vehicle’s glovebox.
During the course of the traffic stop Officer Maldonado saw a syringe in the glovebox, whereupon McMahon was read her rights and taken into custody. The report indicates she immediately became combative and began kicking Sgt. Zagorski, who had arrived shortly after the initial stop. She continued to resist arrest and had to be physically carried to a patrol unit. A subsequent search of her person revealed a small glass vial in her jacket pocket with a white substance inside of it.
Both the substance in the syringe and in the vial tested positive for methamphetamine.
McMahon now faces charges of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, battery on a police officer, and two counts of possession of meth.
