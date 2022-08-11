Truth or Consequences Police Officers on Aug. 7 were dispatched to the 1400 block of Platinum in reference to a vehicle striking two parked vehicles.
TCPD Sgt. Marin made contact with the female driver of the vehicle that struck both parked vehicles. The female driver was identified as Rosalind Russell, 45, of Truth or Consequences.
Upon making contact with Russell, Sgt. Marin observed her displaying signs of impairment. The woman admitted to consuming hydrocodone prior to her driving. Sgt. Marin administered standardized and alternative field sobriety tests to Russell, which she did not perform satisfactorily. Sgt. Marin placed Russell under arrest for driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquors and/or drugs.
She refused to submit to a blood test.
Russell was transported and booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on a charge of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquors and/or drugs.
