TCPD Officer Jeffers went to a residence on the 100 block of North Magnolia on July 15 in an attempt to serve an outstanding district court bench warrant for Vivian Montano, 51, of Truth or Consequences.
The officer made contact with Montano at the residence and was arrested without incident. The woman had been arrested last year on various felony charges, including receiving, or transferring stolen vehicles, tampering with evidence, and criminal damage to property.
