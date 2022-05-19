While on patrol just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, Sgt. Marin with the Truth or Consequences Police Department made contact with a female subject near the 300 block of S. Foch. The woman was later identified as Erica Morales, 35, of Tucson, Arizona.
Sgt. Marin observed that Morales had her clothing scattered on the public sidewalk and informed the woman that she could not leave it there.
Morales said she would clean up the clothes, but then suddenly stopped doing so, leaving them on the sidewalk and running away toward Sims St. She refused to comply with Sgt. Marin’s instruction to stop running.
Officers were able to apprehend the woman, but she would not comply with instructions while being handcuffed. Afterward, officers returned to pick up Morales’ clothing.
Morales was subsequently booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the charges of public nuisance and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.