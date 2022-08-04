Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at 109 Silver St. in Truth or Consequences on July 7, related to a drug trafficking investigation. Subsequently, Sierra County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jose Marin obtained an arrest warrant for Geneva Hirsch, 66, for possession of methamphetamine.
Deputy Avalos observed a vehicle known to belong to Hirsch traveling northbound on Cedar St. on July 13. Deputy Avalos conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and took Hirsch into custody for the outstanding felony arrest warrant.
