Although the Sierra County Commission’s April 19 regular meeting agenda included a list of action items, most of the morning’s session centered on mounting concerns among area ranchers and other rural county residents about escalating encounters with aggressive wolves. Board members welcomed a large group of concerned citizens, who joined in sharing perspectives outlining an increase in cattle predation, personal encounters with emboldened wolf packs and an apparent hinderance by federal authorities toward finding a solution, or management improvement.
While expressing a sincere empathy for those being adversely affected by the federal government’s wolf reintroduction program, commissioners recognized the municipality’s authoritative limits as expressed by county attorney David Pato. Acknowledging citizen calls for local authorities to step-in and effect control on problem wolves throughout the county, Pato nonetheless detailed how federal authority presently supersedes state and county authority on federally controlled lands. He and commission members noted active litigation initiated by the county, which is challenging related Fish and Wildlife regulations and indicated this was the only pathway presently available for the municipality to pursue.
•Among action items endorsed by the commission later in the April 19 meeting, were the acceptance and direction of near $927,000 from a recent opioid settlement, as well publication of a proposed ordinance aimed at reclaiming gross receipt tax revenue that was previously set aside, but no longer required for indigent care.
•In addition to receiving a presentation focusing on employee compensation and regular department reports, commissioners also approved a resolution designating the Month of May as Motorcycle Awareness Month throughout Sierra County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.