Western New Mexico University (WNMU) will begin enrolling graduate students in its Master of Science in Nursing in Community and Rural/Frontier Health program starting fall 2023. All of the classes in the program will be taught online, making the program available to working nurses across the nation.

Students will be able to begin their coursework in any semester and complete their clinical work in their own communities. Graduates from the program will emerge prepared to become Family Nurse Practitioners.

