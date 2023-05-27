Although a persistent cloud cover made for a cool morning’s start for holiday revelers Saturday morning, May 27, as the noon hour approached along the shores of Sierra County’s Elephant Butte Lake, the sun began to shine through and the race was on to enjoy a full weekend of fun on the water.
The lingering clouds might have had many at area lakes casting a wary eye at the sky early in the day, but the crowds of patrons and vendors joining for the regular Saturday Farmer’s Market appeared to welcome the extra shade as they perused numerous wares at Truth or Consequences’ Ralph Edwards Park.
With most agenda’s cleared for some active relaxation Saturday and Sunday, the holiday weekend is scheduled to round out with a turn toward honor and remembrance Memorial Day Monday.
Continuing a local tradition, Sierra County service organizations will gather at the Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery at 9 am for a brief memorial service. At the conclusion of this gatherings, participants will begin a motorcade to conduct subsequent ceremonies, which will first travel to the Hot Springs Cemetery and then onward to T-or-C’s Veterans Memorial Park, before concluding with a 10:30 am wreath laying on the waters of the Rio Grande at T-or-C’s Rotary Park.
