Aside from ample dust particles, the wind blown haze presently visible across Sierra County contains a significant amount of smoke from several wildfires burning across southwest New Mexico and southern Arizona. Thunderstorms moving across the area Saturday, June 6 produced multiple dry lightning strikes, which authorities cite as the likely cause of at least three primary blazes now the focus of firefighters’ attention.
At last report, the Tadpole fire was the largest blaze burning in the Gila National Forest. Prior to the increase in winds Monday afternoon, the Tadpole fire was estimated to have involved approximately 600 acres, and was burning in a remote area of woodlands on the North side of Tadpole Ridge.
On June 8, a total of 90 firefighters had thus far been assigned to tackle the Tadpole fire. When the wind allows, authorities have also directed two helicopters and air tanker resources to bolster firefighting efforts on the ground.
Due to ongoing firefighting activity, NM Hwy 15 from Pinos Altos (mile marker 10), north to the junction of NM Hwy 15 and NM Hwy 35 (mile marker 25) is presently closed to traffic.
•Within the region, state authorities are also reporting ongoing firefighting activities are focused on the Uvas Fire, near Hatch, as well as the Fort Craig Fire, burning about a mile south of the historic site. At last report, the Uvas Fire encompassed more than 628 acres and officials were hopeful that the Fort Craig Fire would soon be contained, having thus far charred approximately 150 acres.
•Additional details about fire conditions, firefighting activity, road closures and other important information can be found online by visiting www.nmfireinfo.com. Public safety and health information about minimizing fire hazards and addressing periods of heavy smoke (and overall poor air quality) is available by visiting www.nmtracking.org, under the Environment/Air Quality tabs.
