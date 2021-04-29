Are you sitting at home dreaming of hunting deer, elk or bighorn this fall? Purchasing raffle tickets can be an inexpensive way to potentially win your New Mexico dream hunt!
All proceeds from enhancement hunts are used solely for habitat enhancement, conservation, research and management projects in New Mexico for the species raffled.
Authorizations may be used either by the recipient or any individual of the recipient’s choice through sale, barter or gift. These hunts do not count as Once-in-a-Lifetime Hunts.
Learn more about the Enhancement Hunt Program here: http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/hunting/applications-and-draw-information/enhancement-hunts/
DEER ENHANCEMENT LICENSES
One deer authorization will be raffled with the assistance of the Mule Deer Foundation. Tickets must be purchased by 6 p.m. on June 10 to be considered for the June 11, 2021 drawing. The bag limit for these hunts is one fork-antlered deer.
Get your 2021 New Mexico Deer Tag Ticket Order Form here: http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/download/hunting/enhanced/2021-New-Mexico-Governor-Deer-Tag-Ticket-Order-Form.pdf
ELK ENHANCEMENT LICENSES
One bull-elk authorization will be raffled with the assistance of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation June 16.
If you’re interested in finding more information about this raffle, see the 2021 New Mexico Elk Drawing Brochure at: http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/download/hunting/enhanced/2021-New-Mexico-Elk-Drawing-Brochure.pdf
BIGHORN SHEEP ENHANCEMENT LICENSES
Two authorizations will be raffled by the Department, with the assistance of the New Mexico Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation (NMWSF) – one for desert bighorn sheep and one for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep. Tickets must be purchased by midnight June 20.
For the 2021 New Mexico Wild Sheep Raffle Flyer – Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep, go to: http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/download/hunting/enhanced/2021-Flier-New-Mexico-Wild-Sheep-Raffle-Rocky-Moutain-Bighorn-Sheep.pdf
