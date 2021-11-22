Something special is happening on Saturday, Nov. 27! That day has been set aside officially as “Small Business Saturday” in Truth or Consequences, and nationwide.
To celebrate the area’s small businesses, three amazing prize packages will be raffled off. They include:
•The Outdoor Adventure Package;
•The Taste of T-or-C Package;
•The Self-Care Spa Package.
In order to participate, just take your shopping receipts to the raffle table at the Truth or Consequences Brewery on Broadway on Saturday, Nov. 27, between 1 and 5 p.m., and for every $10 spent in a small, local business, the receipts will be exchanged for a raffle ticket.
This is an excellent chance to pick up some wonderful Christmas presents locally for family and friends. And remember, the more you spend, the more chances you have to win great prizes!
(Brought to you by MainStreet T-or-C and the T-or-C Chamber of Commerce.)
