The Village of Williamsburg will formalize details for receiving assistance from the Sierra County Emergency Services in the event of future disasters like the recent flood.
At their Sept. 10 meeting, Williamsburg Mayor Deb Stubblefield explained to trustees that Emergency Services had provided assistance to the village as a courtesy during the flood, but there would have to be a Memorandum of Understanding (MOA) formalizing assistance in the future.
Stubblefield said Sierra County Emergency Services only has authority within the unincorporated areas of the county, which does not include the Village of Williamsburg, Truth or Consequences or Elephant Butte.
“Would this enable them to clean up the channels?” asked trustee Lee Wedgwood.
“No,” replied the mayor. “This does not enable any equipment. This is to give Emergency Services Administrator, Paul Tooley, the authority to act on the village’s behalf.”
The mayor said Tooley might have delivered the village’s disaster declaration directly to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Williamsburg’s behalf during the flood. (The EOC is a command and control facility responsible for carrying out emergency preparedness and management). She said he also has access to more resources for such things as cleaning up properties and information about what programs are available out there to help people, things the village simply doesn’t have.
“He was actually on the phone with me the night of the flood because I couldn’t get out of my driveway and I was concerned about our residents on Riverside. He sent in fire trucks to see if we needed to be evacuated. This agreement would just give him the authority to work within the village in future,” the mayor said.
Mayor Pro-Tem Majorie Powey, who was hit hard by the flood, both from the street and the river, asked if Sierra County Emergency Services would have the authority to shut off the river.
Mayor Stubblefield said this decision was the purview of the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) in El Paso. She said she had been on the phone with Tooley about this issue as well on the night of the flood.
“He said, ‘Deb, they are not going to shut off the river.’”
The trustees voted to attend the next Sierra County Commission meeting to formalize an MOU, which they did on Sept. 15. However, the county asked them to come back with a more detailed description of what they expected in the event of another disaster.
POWEY ON TRANSIT SERVICES
Mayor Pro-Tem Powey reported to the trustees on her virtual attendance at a meeting with the South Central Regional Transit District. She said they are considering a ten-year transit plan extending a run from Elephant Butte to T-or-C and Williamsburg and back.
“Not everybody is a senior or qualifies for the senior van,” she noted.
INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
The Williamsburg trustees approved without discussion resolution No. 10, authorizing acceptance of the Colonias Infrastructure Fund. Having received the fund, officials must now proceed with implementing details of the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.