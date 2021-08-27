In a special meeting Friday morning, August 27, trustees for the Village of Williamsburg addressed a sole resolution, which sought placement of a 9-11 Memorial within the municipality. After a presentation from project leader Denise Addie, trustees discussed the opportunity and ultimately joined in an unanimous vote approving the request.
The board of trustees tentatively agreed to site the new sculptured memorial within a xeriscaped space adjacent to the Village Hall, lying between the fire station and South Broadway. This area is also adjacent to the Village’s Kelly Clark memorial and additional space set aside for future development of a meditative labyrinth walk.
•This same memorial project was previously endorsed by the City of Truth or Consequences and earlier this summer, gained the city’s approval to be sited within what is known as the Blue Star memorial park on North Broadway.
During the T-or-C city commission’s August 25 regular meeting, city manager Bruce Swingle reported that upon a close examination, the property selected for the 9-11 memorial was actually owned by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. This prompted the commission to endorse a formal resolution rescinding their previous decision to site the memorial in T-or-C.
