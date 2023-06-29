The Department of Game and Fish will conduct checkpoints throughout the state this summer to collect biological data and to detect wildlife law violations. As a result, the public may encounter minor delays. Department officers may be assisted by other law enforcement agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico State Police or county sheriff’s offices.
As a reminder, the 2023-2024 hunting and fishing season began April 1. All hunters and anglers are required to purchase a new license before hunting and fishing. Guides and outfitters are also reminded that new registration is required.
