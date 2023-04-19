It is important for residents to evaluate their homes and structures for resilience from wildfires. The 2023 Wildfire Preparedness is a Year-Round campaign that provides monthly wildfire preparedness tasks that follow the changing seasons.
In conjunction with Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week, the April message from Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands (NF & NGs), partners, agencies and non-governmental organizations is, “Get Your Home in Condition to Resist Wildfire Ignitions.”
Most homes ignited by wildfires are caused by embers or small flames. Homeowners can minimize property damage and protect firefighters by taking steps on and around buildings in the short and long-term.
ACTIONS YOU CAN TAKE TODAY
•Minimize Flammable Debris: Keep roofs and rain gutters free of pine needles, leaves, and other flammable material.
•Keep firewood and other flammable debris a minimum of 50-feet from the house, preferably on the uphill side.
•Remove all trees and large shrubs within 30-feet of the home.
•To a distance of 100-feet (200-feet on steep lots), remove some trees and shrubs to create 10-feet of space between adjoining tree’s outermost branches. Prune lower branches of remaining trees up to 10-feet off the ground.
•Use Fire Resistant Construction and Landscaping. Wood shake shingle roofs are highly flammable. Convert roof to Class A fire resistant materials such as fiberglass-asphalt, metal, and tile.
•Construct decks and siding with non-combustible materials.
•Screen openings under decks and attic and foundation vents.
For more helpful tips, go to New Mexico EMNRD and National Interagency Fire Center.
