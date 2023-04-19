Screen Shot 2023-04-19 at 4.12.40 PM.png

It is important for residents to evaluate their homes and structures for resilience from wildfires. The 2023 Wildfire Preparedness is a Year-Round campaign that provides monthly wildfire preparedness tasks that follow the changing seasons.

In conjunction with Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week, the April message from Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands (NF & NGs), partners, agencies and non-governmental organizations is, “Get Your Home in Condition to Resist Wildfire Ignitions.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.