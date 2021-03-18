March brings the first signs of spring to drought-stricken southwestern New Mexico landscapes, including warmer temperatures, windy conditions, and the potential onset of wildfires.
The New Mexico Forests are working with the Forest Stewards Guild, Fire Adapt NM, New Mexico Forestry Division and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) New Mexico State Office to encourage New Mexicans to recognize that in our changing climate, wildfire preparedness must be a year-round effort. With Saint Patrick’s Day approaching, our message is “Don’t depend on luck – be aware and prepared.”
In the last 15 years, wildfires have destroyed 89,210 structures, with 62% of total structures lost in 2017, 2018 and 2020 combined. As we begin to spend more time outdoors, pay attention to your home and property with wildfire in mind – consider ember and flame contact. While there are no guarantees when it comes to wildfire, don’t depend on luck.
There are simple and effective ways to reduce the risk of home ignition. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) provides useful guidance on how to prepare the Home Ignition Zone for wildfire. In March, begin by focusing on the five-foot zone surrounding your home. Follow the simple instructions below or join us on March 16 at 6 p.m. for a Home Ignition Zone webinar with guest speaker Captain Jerry McAdams, a certified wildfire mitigation specialist and 20-year fire service veteran.
Start from the top – work down and out: the non-combustible five-foot zone around your home
•Clean up dead vegetation from last season that gets trapped against your house, under your deck and against fences. Make sure to remove fine fuels, such as pine needles, and anything else that may ignite when exposed to an ember or flame.
•Replace mulch from around the base of your home with a non-flammable material such as river rock or pea gravel.
•Keep any plants in the five-foot zone irrigated and pruned. Replace vegetation that is woody, dry or difficult to maintain with low-maintenance, fire-resistant vegetation using New Mexico State University’s fire-wise planting guide.
•Don't store firewood, gas cans, lawn mowers, cardboard or other combustible materials next to your home. Move these items at least five feet away from the outside walls of the house. The Gila NF is working with our partners to build a 2021 wildfire preparedness calendar and share the message across multiple platforms, including social media, webinars and community events. Bookmark the wildfire preparedness webpage to follow the campaign throughout the year.
For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.