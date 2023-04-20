cutthroat-trout-1655322556.jpg

During regular annual fish-health testing, whirling disease was detected in rainbow trout at Rock Lake State Fish Hatchery, a Department of Game and Fish-owned facility located two miles south of Santa Rosa.

The infection was detected at a very low level; however, out of an abundance of caution, approximately 70,000 trout in the affected portions of the hatchery will be euthanized to mitigate any risk to other fisheries in the state. This will cause a temporary reduction to stocking in many locations.

