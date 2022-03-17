Information technology jobs are in high demand and cross many types of industries. If a career in IT is a personal goal, Western Governors University (WGU) can help you reach that with the Tech is Everywhere Scholarship available to students who want to enhance their skills by earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree in IT. Each Tech is Everywhere scholarship is valued up to $2,500 and designed to help students with significant assistance as they pursue an affordable, accredited degree. Scholarships are awarded at the rate of $625 per six-month term.
WGU’s College of Information Technology prepares students with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in diverse IT careers. Students enrolled in WGU’s bachelor’s or master’s degree programs graduate with the skills needed to succeed in the field and valuable industry-recognized certifications, like CCNA, AWS Cloud Practitioner, CompTIA Sec+ and more. Many graduates start their professional careers at a mid-level IT status when entering the workforce. WGU’s online model allows students to complete coursework, tests, and assignments with no set log-in times, making it easy to balance school with work and home life.
To learn about careers in IT, navigating your future in tech, and WGU’s IT degree programs, join WGU’s Choose Tech Event Week March 27-31, 2022. The webinars are free and open to the public. Register to attend at Choose Tech Event Week.
Visit the College of Information Technology Online to learn about degree programs in software development, data analysis, cybersecurity, and other in demand IT careers. WGU is accepting applications for the Tech is Everywhere Scholarship through December 31, 2022. For details and to apply, visit wgu.edu/choosetech.
