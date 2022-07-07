Surrounded by family, staff members and Truth or Consequences Chamber of Commerce representatives, Western Fix proprietor Yvonne Rios happily cut the red ribbon Friday, July 1, officially celebrating a belated Grand Opening and the recent expansion of the community’s one-stop-shop for western apparel, footwear, accessories, dry cleaning services, and more.
The July 1 celebration welcomed an appreciative crowd of friends, neighbors and loyal customers to the firm’s 400 North Date Street location. Those joining in on the festivities were greeted with a bountiful offering of food, refreshments and games, as well as an opportunity to view clothing and items now on display throughout the 1,800 square feet of floor space recently added to the establishment.
Although afternoon thunderstorms briefly threatened the celebration, Rios said this was accepted as a blessing when a rainbow appeared in the sky and the event continued joyfully, without interruptions. Along with the official ribbon cutting the afternoon’s gathering featured lively tunes by Suthern Blend, one of Sierra County’s most popular musical groups, which prominently features Yvonne’s husband, Jose, on drums and vocals.
Originally opening the doors of Western Fix in early March 2020, Rios noted how eight days later, statewide COVID-19 health restrictions forced her to immediately close the doors once again, and subsequently hindered her initial operations. Undaunted, Rios assured Western Fix was compliant with health orders and step by step, built up the fledgling operation, overcoming all obstacles on her path to success.
Aside from providing much-welcomed source for top western style clothing and items, Western Fix also has joined with Comet Cleaners to offer dry cleaning services for Sierra County’s residents. This sole source offering has proven to be a much needed service, and undoubtedly broadened Western Fix’s clientele base to include many more community residents.
While Western Fix does offer this important service and also serves as home office for Jose’s RY Construction, the establishment’s primary activity and goals are centered upon providing Sierra County’s residents with quality western wear and items key for a rural southwest lifestyle. Included among the top name-brand clothing and apparel lines available at Western Fix are Wrangler, Ariat, Cinch, Twisted-X, and Kimes Ranch.
Eager to serve the community, as well as to expand their circle of patrons and new friends, the Western Fix team of Yvonne, Jessica, Abby and Dora invite everyone to stop by and check out their quality retail offerings.
As previously noted, Western Fix is located at 400 North Date Street in Truth or Consequences. The store is open from 9am until 6pm Monday through Friday and from 9am to 5pm on Saturday. Further information about Western Fix may be obtained by phoning 575-297-0179, or online by visiting the Western Fix Facebook page.
