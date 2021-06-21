          According to officials with the New Mexico State Police (NMSP), officers responded to a request for a welfare check on a five year old T-or-C boy Friday June 18.
          Officers said the person that requested the welfare check stated they had seen the boy with a family member over two weeks ago near the Rio Grande at Rotary Park on W. Riverside Dr.
          The investigation led divers with the NMSP dive team to the Rio Grande where a body was located approximately six miles from the Rotary Park.
        The body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine cause of death and positive identification. NMSP have not stated if the body found was that of an adult or a child.

